Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bright Health Group by 444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NYSE:BHG opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -0.78. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 77.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

