Royal Bank of Canada Lowers AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $14.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

AGNC stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.05.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 214.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 183,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 50,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

