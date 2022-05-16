Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 790 ($9.74) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RMG. Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 702 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.01) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Royal Mail to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 680 ($8.38) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 601.73 ($7.42).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 338.10 ($4.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 316.10 ($3.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($7.57). The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 420.45.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

