Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a current ratio of 21.95.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

