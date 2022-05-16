Rune Reaches Market Capitalization of $645,905.30 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $645,905.30 and approximately $95.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $47.78 or 0.00159467 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00520870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,935.84 or 1.76657515 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004715 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

