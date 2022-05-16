Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.34

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.34 and last traded at $68.34, with a volume of 145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.92.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $996.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.604 dividend. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

