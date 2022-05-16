Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Safestore stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Safestore has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

SFSHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($11.96) to GBX 1,280 ($15.78) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

