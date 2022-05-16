Safex Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.54 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (SFT) traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $90.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001925 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

