Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 1,121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 840.8 days.

Shares of STOSF opened at $5.69 on Monday. Santos has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

