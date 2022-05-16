Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 1,121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 840.8 days.
Shares of STOSF opened at $5.69 on Monday. Santos has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.
About Santos
