SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($138.95) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €142.00 ($149.47) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €130.36 ($137.22).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €94.98 ($99.98) on Thursday. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.97 ($94.71) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($136.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of €98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €110.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

