Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives $30.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. TheStreet lowered Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.75. 67,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,893. The firm has a market cap of $312.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.48. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

