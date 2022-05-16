Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of Savaria stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 688. Savaria has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.