SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 28,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,646,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.86. 10,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,441. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $283.52 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.98. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock worth $2,061,835. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.