Scala (XLA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,323.00

Scala (XLA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Scala has a market cap of $714,832.41 and $3,323.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00516045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,896.80 or 1.72824015 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004705 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

