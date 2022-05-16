SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,151 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $7.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $484.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,256. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $442.53 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

