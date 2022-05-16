SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 46,574 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,368. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $64.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19.

