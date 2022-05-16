SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,352. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $113.39 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

