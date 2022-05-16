SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $538,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,716 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 344.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.28. 220,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,012,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.64. The company has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

