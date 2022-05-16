SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.14. 10,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,735. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.