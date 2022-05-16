SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,700 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,340,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,385,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,999,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

UPS traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.61. 38,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.19 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

