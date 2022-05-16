SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,120 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.10. 2,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,941. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29.

