SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $755,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Zoetis by 58.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $10,158,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $158.27 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

