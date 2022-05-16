SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,311,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

