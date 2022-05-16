Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) PT Lowered to €7.50

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.00 ($8.42) to €7.50 ($7.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schaeffler from €6.40 ($6.74) to €5.50 ($5.79) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.89) to €6.00 ($6.32) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Schaeffler stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523. The stock has a market cap of $954.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

