Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the April 15th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF opened at $134.03 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $128.47 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.64.
