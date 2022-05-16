Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 778,600 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 581,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,004,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Scholastic by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 139,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 94,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 19.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 93,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.77. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Scholastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.