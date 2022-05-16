Scor Se (SCRYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1411 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.
SCRYY stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.38. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Scor Company Profile (Get Rating)
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
