Scor Se (SCRYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1411 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

SCRYY stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.38. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($34.74) to €35.10 ($36.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Scor in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.12.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

