Scotiabank Cuts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$170.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.10.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $101.74 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.15.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.