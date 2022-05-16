Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CNYCF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.06. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,269. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Searchlight Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

Searchlight Resources Company Profile

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

