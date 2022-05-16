Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS CNYCF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.06. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,269. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Searchlight Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.
Searchlight Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
