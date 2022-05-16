SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) will report sales of $502.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.00 million and the highest is $511.24 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $439.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. 1,443,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,980. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.