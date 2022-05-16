SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,367.44 ($16.86).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.27) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($19.05) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

LON:SGRO traded up GBX 4.58 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,117.08 ($13.77). 2,031,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,301.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,322.47. The firm has a market cap of £13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 992.20 ($12.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($18.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a GBX 16.90 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Mary Barnard acquired 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,093 ($13.48) per share, with a total value of £30,002.85 ($36,990.32).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

