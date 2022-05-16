Select Medical Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Select Medical stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 632,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,505,000 after buying an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

