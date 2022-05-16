Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in April

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Select Sands has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

