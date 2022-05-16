Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.06

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.06 and last traded at C$35.04, with a volume of 246539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Shaw Communications from C$40.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$17.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

