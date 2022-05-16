Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research firms have commented on SHLX. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jonestrading cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

SHLX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 64,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,018. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.41. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

About Shell Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.