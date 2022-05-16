Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

TXP opened at GBX 88 ($1.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 98.64. The stock has a market cap of £185.44 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.98 ($1.98).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

