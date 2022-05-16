Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Rises By 43.8%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $12.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

