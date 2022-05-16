Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Decreases By 27.2%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 27.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 573,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 363.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

