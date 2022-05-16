Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Drops By 27.0%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 916,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CACG opened at $37.91 on Monday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44.

