Short Interest in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Declines By 27.0%

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Codex DNA by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codex DNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ DNAY traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. Codex DNA has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative net margin of 311.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. Research analysts expect that Codex DNA will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codex DNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

