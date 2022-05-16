Short Interest in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Drops By 39.5%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the April 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cue Health by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cue Health by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLTH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. 19,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. Cue Health has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cue Health will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

