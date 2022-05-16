Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Increases By 63.6%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the April 15th total of 113,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 893,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 192,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

DKL stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $54.58.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 159.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.29%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

