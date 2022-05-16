Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Decreases By 40.0%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 673.0 days.

EPWDF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 240. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.

Electric Power Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

