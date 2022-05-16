Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Rises By 39.7%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
FICS traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $30.02. 9,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.
