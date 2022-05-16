Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Decreases By 43.5%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QABA stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

Get First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QABA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.