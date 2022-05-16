Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Decreases By 43.5%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QABA stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.
