Short Interest in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Declines By 40.2%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 28.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

ASET stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

