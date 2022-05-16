Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Declines By 38.2%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 775.0 days.

Shares of FLTDF stock remained flat at $$30.33 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. Flow Traders has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $45.68.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.

