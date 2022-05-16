Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Declines By 38.2%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 775.0 days.
Shares of FLTDF stock remained flat at $$30.33 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. Flow Traders has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $45.68.
About Flow Traders
