Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Expands By 46.7%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the April 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. 14,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.