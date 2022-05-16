Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expands By 51.4%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 693,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LOPE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.85. 7,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

