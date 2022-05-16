Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Rises By 52.3%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GCBC traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,308. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $443.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

